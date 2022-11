The American Legion Riders Post #181 from Sandwich participated in the DeKalb County Toy Run on Saturday, Sept. 17. The ride was sponsored by the DeKalb County Marine Corps League and hosted by Sycamore American Legion Riders Post #99.

Participants donated $10 for each rider and passenger along with one toy per bike and enjoyed an escorted bike ride of 90 miles through central and northern DeKalb County, converging at the DeKalb Elks Club for lunch, music and raffle prizes.