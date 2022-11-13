November 13, 2022
Public invited to Aurora Navy League dinner Nov. 15 in Montgomery

By Shaw Local News Network
American flag

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner at 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entrée is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after-dinner speaker is Jeanne Ives, former IL State Representative and candidate for governor and U.S. Congress. She will present “Wokeness-driven Weakness in our Military and Service Academies”.