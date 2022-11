The Sunday School students at the United Methodist Church of Plano learned about Moses during the month of October. Children from preschool through eighth grade are invited to Sunday school from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Teachers Gerri Henze and Linda Oleson and music director Angeleah Wyncoop share the word of God through lessons, puppetry, crafts, music and object lessons.

For information, calll the United Methodist Church of Plano at 630-552-3700.