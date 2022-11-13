Plano library lists November programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Friends of the Library Book Sale will run Nov. 19-26. Stop by the library to stock up on books and movies sold at bargain prices. Many free books will be available after the sale ends.

Adult programs

Writers’ Group: Thursday, Nov. 10, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, Nov. 12, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Meets in the lower level meeting room.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, Nov. 14, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. You’ll leave with a completed work of art. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Medicare Basics: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5:45 to 7 p.m. An overview of Medicare coverage, a review of Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage Plans, tips to protect your savings from out-of-pocket expenses, and help to determine which Part D drug plan best fits your needs. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Book Club: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult will be discussed. The books for December will all be holiday themed. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Rhyme Time: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Bring a blanket for your family to sit on. Registration required.

Preschool Storytime: Monday, Nov. 14, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required.

Bookworms: Monday, Nov. 14, 5 to 5:45 p.m. Join us for crafts, talking about our favorite books, and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read, and those who are independent readers. For independent students in grades K-3. Registration required.

Rhyme! Read! Move!: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6 to 6:45 p.m. Join us as we have fun with rhymes, musical instruments, and stories. For independent children ages 5-7, without an adult. Registration required.