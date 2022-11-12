Waubonsee celebrates Native American Heritage Month in November

In honor of Native American Heritage Month (NAHM), Waubonsee Community College will host programs to educate and raise awareness about Native American heritage, culture, traditions and customs. Members of the community are invited to participate in these free events to learn the significance, impact, and contributions of the First Nations people.

“The History of the Native Americans of the Starved Rock Area”: Join Mark Walczynski, author of “The History of Starved Rock”, at this interactive presentation that will highlight the Native Americans of the Starved Rock area. Information presented will also cover Native American history of Illinois, as well as the Illinois Indians and the Potawatomi of the Illinois River area. The presentation will be held at the Sugar Grove Campus, Student Center Café at noon on Nov. 15.

Cultural Conversations with Joseph Standing Bear Schranz: Joseph Standing Bear of the Midwest Save our Ancestor’s Remains and Resources Indigenous (SOARRING) Network Group, will engage attendees with an array of rich cultural teachings of the Native American people at the Sugar Grove Campus at 1 p.m. on Nov. 16. Midwest SOARRING is a Native American 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to work toward repatriation, protect sacred sites, educate the public, and promote community building among all people regarding indigenous lifeways.

Cultural Eats with Chef Jessica Pamonicutt: Join us as we bring Native American Heritage Month to a close with a special cooking demonstration by Native American catering chef, Chef Jessica. Chef Jessica will conduct a live cooking demonstration at the Sugar Grove Campus, Student Center Café at 2 p.m. on Nov. 29. The first 50 people to register for this event will receive free samples.

A Tribal College Partnership and Donation Drive will be present at various locations on all four Waubonsee campuses. In 2018, Bacone College, a tribal college, was struggling financially. Our donation drive allows individuals and groups to donate new, unused items to those who need them. A list will be posted with the donation boxes.

The Waubonsee Community College Libraries are celebrating the generations of Native Americans who have enriched America’s history. See the displays at the Sugar Grove Campus in the Todd Library and at the Aurora Downtown Campus Library. The library offers these resources: books related to this month’s theme; ebooks; access to The National Archives and The Smithsonian, as well as other resources about NAHM; Native Americans in the News from a variety of news media; and NAHM Topics from Library databases.

The college is currently working on a a land acknowledgment project and statement that reflects the complicated histories of settlers, colonists, and native peoples and specifically how those histories impact Waubonsee Community College. Such an acknowledgement recognizes and commemorates the native peoples who occupied this land before us, and who remain a vital part of our community today.

For more details on these events and to learn more about how Waubonsee is celebrating Native American Heritage Month, visit calendar.waubonsee.edu/NAHM.