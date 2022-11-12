November 12, 2022
September 2022 Kendall County Building Permits

September 2022 building permits issued

Building Permits

Sept. 7, house, Kevin Filotto, 5806 Championship Court, Yorkville

Sept. 1, accessory building, Jorge Ramirez, 17660 Sedgewick Road, Sandwich

Sept. 1, accessory building, Michael and Anita Foster, 13524 C Hale Road, Plano

Sept. 1, remodel, Michael and Marla Kilpatrick, 5465 Old Reserve Road, Oswego

Sept. 12, accessory building, John Mahon and Oleaha Pilant, 7 Morgan Court, Yorkville

Sept. 12, addition, Isrrael Cervantes, 8 Grove St., Bristol

Sept. 13, addition, Penny Zollinger, 4643 Waakeesha Drive, Oswego

Sept. 14, swimming pool, Ross Draper, 187 Country Road, Yorkville

Sept. 13, swimming pool, Timothy and Jessica Langkan, 6059 Audrey Avenue, Yorkville

Sept. 12, solar, William Baur, 11 Canyon Court, Yorkville

Sept. 19, house, Stewart Farms Land Holding LLC, 9618 B Hopkins Road, Yorkville

Sept. 19, garage, Abacuc Rodriguez and Rosalba Bautista, 16402 Galena Road, Plano

Sept. 21, remodel, Brian Burkert, 8660 Kennedy Road, Yorkville

Sept. 15, farm building, Timothy Wallace, 63 Scotch Road, Plainfield

Sept. 21, farm building, Brian Burkert, 8660 Kennedy Road, Yorkville

Sept. 15, deck, Jay and Deborah Johnson, 7947 Route 71, Yorkville

Sept. 21, solar, Evelyn Ortiz and Rachelle Ortiz, 8 Greenfield Road, Montgomery

Sept. 21, solar, Tammy Keezer, 10 Shell Court, Oswego

Sept. 23, house, James and Connie Dyson, 10957 Brandenburg Way, Yorkville

Sept. 28, house, James and Reba Basso, 8182 Shadow Creek Lane, Yorkville

Sept. 28, house, James and Heather Stolp, 12420 Mitchell Drive, Plano

Sept. 28, accessory building, Robert and Kimberly Coffey, 6316 Route 34, Oswego

Sept. 28, accessory building, Joel Torrance, 8 Bristol Ridge Road, Bristol

Sept. 27, accessory building, Lawrence Van Meter and Mallory Ortiz, 6051 Southfield Lane, Oswego

Sept. 22, accessory building, Frank and Jennifer Gentile, 606 Wacker Drive, Yorkville

Sept. 28, accessory building, Lizette Ruiz and Victor Salinas, 14925 Miller Road, Plano

Sept. 23, addition, Michelle Ann Barto, 4447 Tuma Road, Yorkville

Sept. 27, farm building, RC Enterprises LP, 2412 Bell Road, Minooka

Sept. 27, farm building, RC Enterprises LP, 2620 Bell Road, Minooka

Sept. 27, swimming pool, John and Jennifer Peacock, 5702 Fields Drive, Yorkville

Sept. 27, demolition, Alejandro Reyes and Lucy Rodriguez, 23 Scarsdale Road, Montgomery

Sept. 27, driveway, RC Enterprises LP, 2620 Bell Road, Minooka

Sept. 22, solar, Homerding Declaration of Trust, 2851 Wildy Road, Minooka

Sept. 28, solar, Kenneth and Joyce Janowski, 8 Red Hawk Court, Oswego

Sept. 29, accessory building, Marc Maas, 43 E. Highland Drive, Bristol

Sept. 30, farm building, Jose Padilla, 13916 McKanna Road, Minooka

Sept. 30, generator, Thomas Deldin, 73 W. Timberlake Trial, Oswego

Sept. 30, solar, Jeannie Strange and Denise Rios, 11313 A Crimmin Road, Newark

Sept. 30, solar, Juan Valles, 2661 Cook Road, Plano