September 2022 Kendall County Building Permits

Sept. 7, house, Kevin Filotto, 5806 Championship Court, Yorkville
Sept. 1, accessory building, Jorge Ramirez, 17660 Sedgewick Road, Sandwich
Sept. 1, accessory building, Michael and Anita Foster, 13524 C Hale Road, Plano
Sept. 1, remodel, Michael and Marla Kilpatrick, 5465 Old Reserve Road, Oswego
Sept. 12, accessory building, John Mahon and Oleaha Pilant, 7 Morgan Court, Yorkville
Sept. 12, addition, Isrrael Cervantes, 8 Grove St., Bristol
Sept. 13, addition, Penny Zollinger, 4643 Waakeesha Drive, Oswego
Sept. 14, swimming pool, Ross Draper, 187 Country Road, Yorkville
Sept. 13, swimming pool, Timothy and Jessica Langkan, 6059 Audrey Avenue, Yorkville
Sept. 12, solar, William Baur, 11 Canyon Court, Yorkville
Sept. 19, house, Stewart Farms Land Holding LLC, 9618 B Hopkins Road, Yorkville
Sept. 19, garage, Abacuc Rodriguez and Rosalba Bautista, 16402 Galena Road, Plano
Sept. 21, remodel, Brian Burkert, 8660 Kennedy Road, Yorkville
Sept. 15, farm building, Timothy Wallace, 63 Scotch Road, Plainfield
Sept. 21, farm building, Brian Burkert, 8660 Kennedy Road, Yorkville
Sept. 15, deck, Jay and Deborah Johnson, 7947 Route 71, Yorkville
Sept. 21, solar, Evelyn Ortiz and Rachelle Ortiz, 8 Greenfield Road, Montgomery
Sept. 21, solar, Tammy Keezer, 10 Shell Court, Oswego
Sept. 23, house, James and Connie Dyson, 10957 Brandenburg Way, Yorkville
Sept. 28, house, James and Reba Basso, 8182 Shadow Creek Lane, Yorkville
Sept. 28, house, James and Heather Stolp, 12420 Mitchell Drive, Plano
Sept. 28, accessory building, Robert and Kimberly Coffey, 6316 Route 34, Oswego
Sept. 28, accessory building, Joel Torrance, 8 Bristol Ridge Road, Bristol
Sept. 27, accessory building, Lawrence Van Meter and Mallory Ortiz, 6051 Southfield Lane, Oswego
Sept. 22, accessory building, Frank and Jennifer Gentile, 606 Wacker Drive, Yorkville
Sept. 28, accessory building, Lizette Ruiz and Victor Salinas, 14925 Miller Road, Plano
Sept. 23, addition, Michelle Ann Barto, 4447 Tuma Road, Yorkville
Sept. 27, farm building, RC Enterprises LP, 2412 Bell Road, Minooka
Sept. 27, farm building, RC Enterprises LP, 2620 Bell Road, Minooka
Sept. 27, swimming pool, John and Jennifer Peacock, 5702 Fields Drive, Yorkville
Sept. 27, demolition, Alejandro Reyes and Lucy Rodriguez, 23 Scarsdale Road, Montgomery
Sept. 27, driveway, RC Enterprises LP, 2620 Bell Road, Minooka
Sept. 22, solar, Homerding Declaration of Trust, 2851 Wildy Road, Minooka
Sept. 28, solar, Kenneth and Joyce Janowski, 8 Red Hawk Court, Oswego
Sept. 29, accessory building, Marc Maas, 43 E. Highland Drive, Bristol
Sept. 30, farm building, Jose Padilla, 13916 McKanna Road, Minooka
Sept. 30, generator, Thomas Deldin, 73 W. Timberlake Trial, Oswego
Sept. 30, solar, Jeannie Strange and Denise Rios, 11313 A Crimmin Road, Newark
Sept. 30, solar, Juan Valles, 2661 Cook Road, Plano