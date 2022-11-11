Montgomery woman has raised $9,000 of $35,000 goal to aid the homeless, still living out of car

Veronica Horton of Montgomery said homelessness is something personal to her.

Horton began living out of her car Nov. 4 in Wheaton and will live there until she has raised $35,000 to support Bridge Communities, a DuPage County nonprofit organization serving homeless families in the county.

As of Thursday, Nov. 10, Horton had raised over $9,000, and has no plans to return home anytime soon.

“I’ll stay out there until I reach the goal,” Horton said.

Veronica Horton, of Montgomery, is planning to live out of her car 24/7 starting Friday Nov. 4 2022 for as long as it takes until she has raised $35,000 for Bridge Communities to serve the homeless. (Photo provided by Bridge Communities)

Horton grew up in Indiana and has lived in Illinois for the past 25 years. She moved to Montgomery three years ago and has been working at Bridge Communities since December 2021.

Horton has a personal connection to those her company serves. In 2008, her family experienced homelessness.

“It happened so fast,” Horton said. “I woke up and we were having breakfast in our house and, by evening, I was touring a homeless shelter with my two kids.”

Horton and her family received help from Lazarus House in St. Charles for nine months.

Horton said being homeless doesn’t necessarily mean living on the street. She said families double up in a relative’s house or sometimes kids stay with their grandparents or relatives while their parents sleep in their cars or on the street.

That’s why during the 19th annual Sleep Out Saturday on Nov. 5, Horton took it to the next level in her first year participating. She is living out of her car until she has raised $35,000 of Bridge Communities’ $125,000 goal.

“I’ve been very honored to be able to share my story and shed light on the fact that it can happen to anybody at anytime. It’s your neighbors, it’s your friends, it’s your family,” Horton said.

Only donations made directly to Horton’s fund will go toward her $35,000 goal. All funds raised by Sleep Out Saturday will go to supporting the families that enter Bridge Communities.

Horton said it costs about $20,000 a year for Bridge Communities to support a family. Bridge Communities provides families with an apartment, covering the cost of rent, internet, heat and other utilities.

Families served by Bridge Communities are required to have a child under the age of 18.