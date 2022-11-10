Yorkville Flags of Valor offers tribute to Kendall County veterans

YORKVILLE – Yorkville’s annual Flags of Valor display features 118 American flags fluttering in the breeze in the city’s formal Town Square Park on North Bridge Street (Route 47).

The flags will remain on display through Veterans Day.

Organized by the city of Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department and Yorkville American Legion Post 489, the proceeds from the sponsorship of each flag go to the legion.

Attached to each flag pole is a yellow ribbon honoring an active duty member of the U.S. Armed Forces from Yorkville or Kendall County, or a living veteran or the memory of a veteran.

Most of the ribbons honor a specific individual, however some offer a more general salute to America’s veterans.

In Honor of: All veterans past and present, Clifford Oleson Sr., Chad Taylor - U.S. Air Force (Active), SSG. Carlos A. Cornejo and JO1 Kristen Marie Ellis.

Also: Terry Morganegg, John W. Konecki, all veterans, Lyman McKeever, Thomas Manning and John Krupps and Billy Krupps.

Also: Boone & Spires Veterans, Dr. Richard M. Main, Edward Malinowski, Richard L. Johnson, Charles R. Ashley, Michael Clark, Clarence Davis Jr. and Stephen (Meachie) Franko.

Also: All first responders, Sgt. 1st Class Kara (McCracken) McHugh, Steve Bengtson, Byron Todd Wagner, Sgt. Durwood “Haffy” Hafenrichter, Stanley T. Evans, A 2-377 Parachute Field Artillery and Thomas McGreevy.

Also: Matthew Wojciechowski, Jeff Hanley, Wayne Morganegg, Cpl. Jacob Olin, Roy J. Lorenz, Sgt. Jonathan J. Kee, Leon Machaj, Our Fallen, Our Fallen, Jame Griffin and SFC Brian C Baird Jr.

Also: All Heritage Woods of Yorkville veterans, The Loechl and Fimer families, Josh St. Germain, Charles Kelly, Clarence E Robinson, Tom Kelsh - Korean War veteran, All veterans from all wars and conflicts and the soldiers of 106 Calvary of Illinois.

Also: The soldiers of Charlie Troop Illinois, the soldiers of the 33rd IBCT of the Illinois, Sgt. Paul Blendowski, Gary E. Remus, Albert Hunyadi, Michael Svanovick and David Wendling.

In Memory of: Frank McKeever Sr., Clyde E. Miller, Bruce Hamp - U.S. Army, Richard Morganegg, Harold Morganegg, Raymond Findlay and Robert Micklos.

Also: Nick Moisa, Leonard Fenton, Alvin Peterson, Walter Niles II, Ray Collins, Emil “Bud” Farren and Virgil Russel Ashley.

Also: H. Gordon Schobert, Rudolph V. Grebner, John Frieders, Norma L. Garza - SMSgt. (ret)-USAF, Paul R. Gaffke, Dan Sellers, Dan Sellers, William Kearns, Sgt. James B. Corrigan and Pfc. George Havelka.

Also: To all of our military past and present, Dale Estes, B.J. Luxmore, Walter C. Para, Jim Gaul, Jim Lindley, William G. Griffin- U.S. Navy, Eugene Wojciechowski, Robert Rodriguez, Stuart Parkhurst and Arron Wayne Draper.

Also: Gene A. White, Robert P. Okrie, Paul J. Miller, Jay R. McCoy-USMC, Frank Buonaiuto, Richard Missing, James Robert Marston, Joe Arend, RG Cree, Frank McKeever Sr., Robert Ryan and Kenneth Lancaster.

Also: Lt. Col. Martin T. Larson, James R. Smith Sr. , Dave Willman, Wally Ellen Jr., Allan Bastian, Ronald J. Nemchausky, Raymond J. Collins, CSM Steven Krause, and Edward Prochazka.

Also: William Morland, Robert F. Wille, Timothy Olsem, Mervin C. Rosborough, Scott Slanger, Frank Bender, James Robert Marston and Bob Nole.

Love of Country: Richard Falato.