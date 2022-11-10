Waubonsee hosting Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at Sugar Grove campus

Waubonsee Community College will host a Veterans Day observance on Friday, Nov. 11.

The event will feature a special ceremony and keynote presentation by alumnus Timothy Coakley, MD, Commander (U.S. Navy Retired, Medical Corps, Diving Medical Officer), Chief Executive Officer of Tactical Emergency Consultants International, Inc.

The ceremony will be held in the Academic and Professional Center at Waubonsee’s Sugar Grove Campus, starting at 11 a.m. Immediately following the program, all veterans are invited to participate in a group photo.

Learn more by visiting calendar.waubonsee.edu/veterans.

Those who are unable to attend in person are invited to view the presentation virtually at waubonsee.edu/vetsday. This community event is free and open to the public.