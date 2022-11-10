Oswego police reports / November 10, 2022

Information in the Nov. 10, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Two injured, one cited in Douglas Road crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:53 a.m. Nov. 6 on Douglas Road at Old Post Road, Oswego police reported. Police said the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Dong O Ha, 40, of Oswego ran a red light at the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Oswego resident. Police said Ha and a 60-year-old passenger in his vehicle were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. Ha was cited for disregarding a traffic control device, police said.

Warrant arrest

Oswego police arrested Austin D. Allen, 36, of Dixie Highway, Homewood, on a DuPage County warrant on a charge of trespassing at 2:50 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 90th block of Fifth Street. Police said Allen was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

Clothing stolen from store on Route 34

Oswego police took a report of the theft of clothing from a retail store Nov. 5 in the 1500 block of Route 34. Police said the clothing was taken from the store at an unknown time and is valued at between $500 and $1,000.

Tires stolen from rental cars

A car rental company in the 50th block of Kendall Point Drive in Oswego reported the theft of eight tires from two cars Nov. 5, according to village police. Police said the theft occurred at an unknown time and they are investigating.

DUI arrest

Oswego police arrested Scott A. Whitkanack, 50, of Sourth Sorrell Drive, Lockport, at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 6 on private property off Route 34 near Route 30 on a charge of driving under the influence. Whitkanack was released on a recognizance bond pending court proceedings.

Deceptive practice incident under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a deceptive practice incident they were notified of at 11:35 a.m. Nov. 2 at a business in the 100 block of Main Street. Police said someone the firm contracted with passed a bad check worth $4,000 at the business.

Vehicle damaged

Oswego police are investigating an incident in which a vehicle was damaged while parked at a business in the 2000 block of Weisbrook Drive. Police said they were notified of the incident at 2:03 a.m. Nov. 3.

Motorist ticketed

Oswego police ticketed Everardo Araiza, 23, of the 500 block of Parker Avenue, Aurora, with driving on a revoked license after stopping his vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Nov. 2 on Route 30 at Kendall Point Drive.

Aurora man arrested on warrant

Oswego police arrested Isiah D. Soto, 25, of the 400 block of South Gladstone Avenue, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 9:46 p.m. Nov. 1 on Route 71 at Liberty Court. Police said Soto was wanted on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of obstruction and cited for driving without a valid license. He was transported to the county jail for processing on the warrant.

Political signs reported stolen

Political signs that Oswego police were told are worth $100 were reported stolen Nov. 1 from outside Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill. Police said they are investigating.

Hit-and-run reported

A 49-year-old Plainfield resident told Oswego police that her vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle at 5:07 p.m. Nov. 1 as she drove on Route 34 at Douglas Road.