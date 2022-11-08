Finalists named in Waubonsee Community College’s search for new president

Waubonsee Community College’s Presidential Search Committee has selected three finalist candidates. They are:

Dr. Mark Curtis-Chávez, Provost at College of DuPage

Dr. Brian Knetl, Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Grand Rapids Community College in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dr. Jamal Scott, Vice President of Strategy and Community Development at Waubonsee Community College

These candidates will advance to the next step in the search process, which includes on-campus interviews, according to a statement from the college.

More information about the finalists is available at waubonsee.edu/PresidentSearch.

Waubonsee is searching for the fifth president in the college’s history, as Dr. Christine Sobek looks to retire in early January after 33 years of service to the college, more than 21 years as president.