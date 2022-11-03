Oswego police reports / Nov. 3, 2022

Information in the Nov. 3, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Vehicle parts reported stolen

Oswego police took a report of the theft of motor vehicle parts at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 200 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 8:39 p.m. Oct. 30 on Route 34 at Route 30. Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles leaving the scene.

DUI arrest on Route 30

Oswego police arrested Alejandro Bolanos Campos, 38, of the 600 block of LaSalle Street, Aurora, on a charge of driving under the influence after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 2:47 a.m. Oct. 30 on Route 30 at Fifth Street. Police said Campos posted $300 bond and was later released pending court proceedings.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Trevion Jenkins, 19, of the 2800 block of Rutherford Drive, Bloomington, on a charge of domestic battery at 10:02 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 100 block of West Washington Street. Police said Jenkins was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

Battery reported

Oswego police took a report of a battery at 7 a.m. Oct. 27 at Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill. Police said no weapons were used and no one was injured in the incident.

Catalytic converter stolen

Oswego police took a report of the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Oct. 27 that occurred at an unknown time in the 70th block of Stone Hill Road.