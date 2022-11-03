Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Nov. 3, 2022

Information in the Nov. 3, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery and domestic battery they took at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township.

Driving while license suspended

Sheriff’s deputies cited Campanella Ford, 27, of the 100 block of Fox Chase Drive South, Oswego, for driving on a suspended license after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 2:45 a.m. Nov. 1 on West Veterans Parkway near East Countryside Parkway in Yorkville. Ford was issued a recognizance bond and released.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Crystal C. Deluna, 34, of the 2000 block of Hollenback Court, Yorkville, with driving on a revoked license after stopping the vehicle she was driving for a speeding violation at 3:50 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 900 block of Route 31 in Oswego Township. Deluna was later released on a recognizance bond.

Burglary investigation underway

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary they took at 5:09 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 6100 block of Dover Court in Oswego Township.

Vehicle found in Route 47 ditch

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a vehicle found in a ditch at 6:48 p.m. Oct. 30 in the area of Route 47 just north of Walker Road in Kendall Township. The sheriff’s office said the driver left the scene.

Route 31 crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at 11:34 p.m. Oct. 30 on Route 31 at Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said a 35-year-old woman from Shore Drive, Oswego Township, reported minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 5:33 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 0-99 block of North Bereman Road in Boulder Hill.

Trespass to vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a trespass to a motor vehicle at 7:04 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill.

Harassment under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment by electronic communications at 3:07 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Kevin Lane in Oswego Township.

Domestic under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 7:11 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Garden Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 8:06 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 7000 block of Route 47 in Kendall Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Mackey, 36, of the 9000 block of Millbrook Road, Millbrook, after they stopped his vehicle at 4:17 p.m. Oct. 28 on Route 52 near Ashley Road in Lisbon Township. The sheriff’s office said Mackey was wanted on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of contempt of court. Mackey was transported to the county jail for processing.

Arrested on two warrants

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremiah M. Reichardt, 46, of the 200 block of Fernwood Road, Boulder Hill, at 11:26 p.m. Oct. 28 at his residence on Kane County warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of burglary and aggravated battery. The sheriff’s office said Reichardt was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 1:59 p.m., Oct. 27, in the 5000 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township.

Plano man cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Munoz Esquivel Ernesto-Roman, 45, of the 4200 block of Dobbins Street, Plano, for speeding 26-34 mph over the limit after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 27 on Route 47 at Newark Road in Lisbon Township. Ernesto-Roman was issued a recognizance bond and released.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating hit-and-run crash that occurred at 1:50 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 200 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Joseph Nickels, 36, of the 0-99 block of Crooked Creek Drive, Yorkville, while responding to a noise complaint at 10:26 p.m. Oct. 26 at his residence. The sheriff’s office said Nickels was wanted on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving under the influence. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Facing possession charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cartier Torrence, 26, of the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Aurora, after stopping his vehicle for a speeding violation at 1:09 a.m. Oct. 27 on Route 31 near West Anchor Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Torrence was charged with possession of a controlled substance and transported to the county jail for processing.