Montgomery resident to sleep in her car until she raises $35,000 to aid the homeless

Veronica Horton of Montgomery says homelessness is something personal to her.

That’s why Horton says she is going to live out of her car starting this Friday, Nov. 4, in Wheaton until she raises $35,000 to support Bridge Communities, a DuPage County non-profit organization serving homeless families in the county.

Horton grew up in Indiana and has lived in Illinois for the past 25 years. She moved to Montgomery three years ago and has been working at Bridge Communities since December of last year.

Horton has a personal connection to those her company serves. In 2008, her own family experienced homelessness.

“It happened so fast,” Horton said. “I woke up and we were having breakfast in our house and, by evening, I was touring a homeless shelter with my two kids.”

Horton and her family received help from Lazarus House in St. Charles for nine months.

Horton said being homeless doesn’t necessarily mean living on the street. She said families double up in a relative’s house or sometimes kids stay with their grandparents or relatives while their parents sleep in their cars or on the street.

That is why during the 19th annual Sleep Out Saturday, Horton is taking it to the next level in her first year participating. She will live out of her car until she has raised $35,000 of Bridge Communities’ $125,000 goal.

“I’ve been very honored to be able to share my story and shed light on the fact that it can happen to anybody at anytime. It’s your neighbors, it’s your friends, it’s your family,” Horton said.

When asked how long she expected to stay in her car, Horton said she has no plans to come home before raising $35,000.

“I’ll stay out there until I reach the goal,” Horton said.

Only donations made directly to Horton’s fund will go toward her $35,000 goal. All funds raised by Sleep Out Saturday will go to supporting the families that enter Bridge Communities.

Horton said it costs about $20,000 a year for Bridge Communities to support a family. Bridge Communities provides families with an apartment, covering the cost of rent, internet, heat and other utilities.

Families served by Bridge Communities are required to have a child under the age of 18.