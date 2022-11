Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies took separate reports involving assault and intimidation in Boulder Hill on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputies took the intimidation report at 2:03 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Long Beach Road.

The assault report was taken when deputies responded at 5:43 p.m. to the 50th block of Fieldpoint Road.

The sheriff’s office said both incidents are the focus of investigations.