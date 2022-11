Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a four vehicle crash on Route 71 east of East Highpoint Road near Yorkville late Monday morning, Oct 31.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said they were summoned to the crash at 11:33 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said one person was injured, a 50 year-old Ottawa man.

Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics transported the Ottawa man to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.