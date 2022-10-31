Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record.

November 2012

The Yorkville girls cross country team successfully defended their Class 2A state championship. The boys team was third in the state.

November 2007

Bids came in lower that expected as the Yorkville School Board approved a contract to build a new elementary school in the Autumn Creek Subdivision. Price was $10.7 million.

November 2002

Voters approved a measure to incorporate the Village of Millbrook.

The Heartland Circle subdivision was approved by the Yorkville City Council. It failed to pass at last month’s meeting.

November 1997

Ken Ungar, chief of staff of the Indianapolis Moor Speedway Corp., was at Plano High School to address a crowd of about 350 people on the proposed NASCAR track north of town.

November 1992

The City of Yorkville hired a new patrolman. Richard Hart had been working part time for the city and was a deputy with the county sheriff’s department.

November 1987

The Football Foxes completed the regular season 9-0, only fourth time in history a YHS team has gone unbeaten. They lost in the first round of the playoffs to Oswego.

The Waubonsee Community College renamed the college center the Dickson Center after former trustee Richard “Shorty " Dickson.

November 1982

Rev. Lawrence J. Rezash, pastor of the Yorkville Congregational Church since 1971, has resigned and will take a position with the Southwest Ohio Association of the United Church of Christ.

November 1977

Part of Route 52 in southern Kendall County become a movie set for the filming of “Damien - Omen II.” Filming was completed, then crews returned a week later after the director was replaced.

November 1972

A double theatre will be included in the Countryside Center shopping area, according to Jack Purcell one of the developers. It will be operated by James Hess, owner of the Plano Theatre.

November 1967

More than 100 interested persons attended a meeting with the Illinois Division of Waterways on the future of the Fox River. Current plans are to make it navigable from Oswego through to the Illinois River. Plans call for the river to be channeled to a depth of five feet and at least 100 feet wide with a series of locks and dams at an estimated cost of $25 million. One lock is proposed in the Oswego area.

November 1962

The Yorkville Foxes ended their season by beating Morris 26-0. They finish at 7-1-1, best record in YHS history. The winning Foxes were treated to a party at the Foxes Lair after they returned from Morris. Four Foxes were named all conference first team: Nick Wilson, Melvin Ahrens, John Halbesma and Bert Erickson. Second teamers were Gregg Gabel, Robert Meyer and Howard Olsen.

November 1957

Voters approved a new high school by a vote of 611 to 249. The building is designed to serve 500 students. Present enrollment is 271.

November 1952

From the high school column: That new grade school looks mighty nice across from the high school. Too bad we don’t have a new high school. But I guess we will have to wait a couple of ten years for that. Schools cost an awful lot, and our district isn’t too big or rich.

November 1947

About 800 spectators attended the first harvest festival of Kendall County sponsored by the Kendall County Rural Chorus. Miss Joyce Skinner of Yorkville was crowned Queen of the Harvest. Attendants were Miss Doris Lippold of Yorkville and Miss Cleora Woolley of Oswego.

November 1942

All new farm machinery and equipment were frozen Nov. 1, under temporary rationing order B. It is estimated that the new limitation order will save about 500,000 tons of steel and other critical metals for the war effort.

November 1937

Dedication ceremonies were held on the courthouse lawn as a huge stone and plaque were dedicated as a World War Memorial.

November 1932

Elmer Nolte of Yorkville, driver of the Cedardell milk truck which makes daily early morning deliveries on a route from Plano to Oswego, was knocked on the head with a milk bottle and robbed of $60 about 5:15 yesterday morning.

November 1927

Fred L. Wright, local Ford dealer, announces the new Ford. The new machine is an entire change from the previous Model T. There are six models of he new car. Prices will be about the same as for the previous Model T. Roadster is $385 with top of the line Fordor sedan $570.

November 1922

The contract has been let for the laying of cement on the road from Plano to Yorkville. It will be known as Route 18 and it is probable that the laying of the surface will be started at once.

November 1917

Miss Mamie Willer has taken the place of night operator at the telephone exchange since the resignation of Mrs. Elizabeth Kibler.

November 1912

Carl Gabel of Plattville has been walking with crutches by reason of being kicked on the knee by a cow which he was milking. The cow became frightened and kicked at a dog but hit Carl’s knee instead.

November 1907

The family horse of the Tarbox family ran away Sunday.

November 1902

Fred Schale killed a large bald eagle recently. He (the eagle) was making a dinner of John Wampah’s chickens when Fred shot him.

November 1897

The poles for the new telephone line from Yorkville to Aurora connecting with Chicago have been set through these villages and well along the roads towards Aurora. The tall while poles may have a business like look, but they are certainly no ornament to the streets.

November 1892

The foundation for the new jail and sheriff’s residence is being completed and work on the building will begin soon.

November 1887

Speaking about the coal developments along the Fox River Valley reminds us that pa got coal out of a ravine not a mile above Millington more than 30 years ago.

November 1882

What causes financial flurry? Living too fast, persistent prosperity preaching, and a champagne appetite on a lager beer income.

November 1877

The United States Senate is a scene of political strife such as has not been seen since the rebellion broke out, it being a mortal combat for party control of that influential body.

November 1872

Our railroad is not here yet in Newark and most of the horses are down with the epizooty, consequently we move rather slowly right now.

November 1867

A new floor of three-inch pine plank has been put on the Yorkville bridge, making a pleasant roadway for man and beast. The thanks of the public are due to Messrs. A. Needham and Silas Dyer for the improvement.