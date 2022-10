Montgomery police are responding to an incident in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane on the village’s near east side.

Initial, unconfirmed reports indicate that the incident involved a homicide and police are seeking a Black GMC Yukon with a white logo on the door.

Police are asking the public to avoid the Oak Ridge Lane area.

Oak Ridge Lane is located in the Arbor Ridge subdivision along the north side of Montgomery Road, west of Douglas Road.