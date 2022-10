Plano Public Library lists upcoming programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Adult programs

Writers’ Group: Thursday, Nov. 10, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Crafts to Go Kits: Available Tuesday, Nov. 1, Fall Wreath. Free craft kits available to adults and high school students. First come, first served, while supplies last.

Card Making Class: Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:30 tp 8 p.m., Autumn. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to high school students, adults, and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Christmas Tea: Sunday, Dec 5, 1 p.m. A light lunch of dainty appetizers, tasty sandwiches, delicious desserts and cozy tea will be served. Entertainment will be provided. This event is for adults and children 10-years-old and older. Tickets are $10 each and will be on sale at the Checkout Desk beginning Nov. 5. Tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, Nov. 12, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Meets in the lower level meeting room.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, Nov. 14, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. You’ll leave with a completed work of art. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be at the library on the third Tuesday of each month to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state government agency or program. No registration required.

Medicare Basics: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5:45 to 7 p.m. An overview of Medicare coverage, a review of Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage Plans, tips to protect your savings from out-of-pocket expenses, and help to determine which Part D drug plan best fits your needs. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Book Club: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult will be discussed. The books for December will all be holiday themed. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Rhyme Time: Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 9, 16. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Bring a blanket for your family to sit on. Registration required.

Preschool Storytime: Mondays, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. Oct. 31, and Nov. 7, 14. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required.

Sounds Fun: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m. Explore letter sounds and handwriting readiness skills in fun, interactive, and multisensory ways. There will be a variety of phonics stations for self-paced exploration focused on different letter sounds than the summer sessions. Targeted to children ages 3-6, with an adult. Registration required.

Pizza and Pages: Tuesday, Nov. 8 or Thursday, Nov. 10, 5 to 5:45 p.m. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Wedgie & Gizmo by Selfors will be discussed. Join us in person or on Zoom. Registration required.

Bookworms: Monday, Nov. 14, 5 to 5:45 p.m. Join us for crafts, talking about our favorite books, and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read, and those who are independent readers. For independent students in grades K-3. Registration required.

Rhyme! Read! Move!: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6 to 6:45 p.m. Join us as we have fun with rhymes, musical instruments, and stories. For independent children ages 5-7, without an adult. Registration required.