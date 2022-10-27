Yorkville police reports / Oct. 27, 2022

Information in the Oct. 27, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Expensive watch reported lost

A resident of the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive on Oct. 19 reported a Rolex watch valued at $2,700 to have been lost sometime between August and October.

Traffic stop nets charge

Charles Briscoe, 33, of Chicago, was charged with no valid driver’s license at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 after police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Heustis Street.

Man charged in vehicle collision

Christopher Hanson, 37, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged with improper lane use, disregarding a traffic control device, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a collision at 1:41 p.m. Oct. 22 at the intersection of routes 47 and 34.

Police said Hanson was traveling north on Route 47 when he approached two vehicles stopped in the two northbound lanes for a red light and attempted to drive between the two vehicles, striking both. There were no injuries reported.

Motorcyclist transported to hospital

A North Aurora man was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by an automobile at 6:37 p.m. Oct. 22 at the intersection of Galena and Kennedy roads.

Police said a vehicle driven by Donna Phillip, 83, of the 100 block of Monna Street, Sugar Grove, was turning left onto Galena when it stuck the front of the motorcycle, which was eastbound on Kennedy. Phillip was charged with failure to yield turning left.