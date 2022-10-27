Yorkville Garden Club donates final funds for park bench, library

Several members of the Yorkville Garden Club recent gathered in Town Square Park in Yorkville at the bench donated to the city by the club.

The Yorkville Garden Club, established in 1995, provided programs at their own facility as well as collaborating with the Yorkville Public Library.

The club was involved in providing scholarships for local students, planters for the downtown area of Yorkville, maintaining the Blue Star Memorial Garden at the American Legion Hall, and hosting garden walks honoring many of the beautiful gardens throughout Yorkville.

The club disbanded in early 2022 and used its funds to provide a bench for people to enjoy while visiting Town Square Park and donating the remaining funds to the Yorkville Public Library for future programs.