October 27, 2022
Oswego police investigating rash of catalytic converter thefts

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, at locations throughout the village.

In a statement, police said a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle parked at Oswego East High School, 1525 Harvey Road, Tuesday, while someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter Wednesday from a vehicle parked at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71.

Catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday off two vehicles parked in the 0-100 block of Templeton Drive off Plainfield Road, according to police.

A catalytic converter was also reported stolen Wednesday off a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 0-100 block of Stonehill Road, police said.