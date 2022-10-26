Yorkville man arrested on multiple felony charges as cops execute search warrant at his home

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a Yorkville man on multiple felony charges after executing a search warrant at his home Monday afternoon, Oct. 24.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Kenneth Furukawa, 50, of the 0-99 block of Maple Street.

The sheriff’s office said Furukawa was taken into custody without incident at his home at approximately 2:07 p.m.

Furukawa was wanted in Kendall County on felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card, according to the sheriff’s office.

Based on additional evidence gathered by law enforcement as they conducted their search, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office also charged Furukawa with felony charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said.

Furukawa also faces misdemeanor charges of cruel treatment of animals.

The sheriff’s office said Furukawa was transported to the county jail where his bond has been set at $100,000.

In their statement, the sheriff’s office reminded the public that criminal defendants are presumed innocent until the government is able to prove its charges in court beyond a reasonable doubt.