Over 70 seniors attend inaugural luncheon at new Oswegoland Senior and Community Center

The Oswegoland Senior and Community Center is still getting settled in its new location in the former Oswego Police station at 3525 Route 34, but programming is growing quickly and the organization recently held its first luncheon, sponsored by Meals on Wheels, Oct. 18.

Over 70 Oswego area seniors came for bingo and the luncheon, according to Pam White, secretary to the OSCC’s Board of Directors.

White said organizers wanted to see how the first luncheon at the new locale went before scheduling the next one, but they are hoping they will be held every two weeks and eventually be run out of their own on-site kitchen.

Oswegoland Senior and Community Center is moving in to their new home, the former Oswego police station at 3523 Route 34. (David Petesch)

Luncheons are special events to many senior centers, but they have an especially strong tie to OSCC’s roots.

The organization, formerly Oswego Seniors Inc., started as a luncheon group in 2007 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in downtown Oswego, which had space for about 100 people.

As the group grew, it moved to the former Traughber Junior High School on Franklin Street near downtown Oswego. It operated out of the former school until 2020 when the organization was asked by the Oswego School District 308 to vacate the building.

The OSCC then operated out of various locations and outsourced events and programs until they officially opened the new center on Route 34 for programming on July 5.

The two-story, 24,000-square-foot building, built by the village in 1991, had been vacant since 2018, when the village police department moved to a new location on Woolley Road.

In November 2019, the Village Board approved the sale of the building to Property Concepts Inc., which, in turn, sold it to Oswego Seniors Inc. this January.

OSCC hosted a ‘Taste of Sandwich’ housewarming event in April, officially opened for programming in July, and held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 28. Since opening, they have been growing their programming, while continuing to remodel the building.

White said that they have a need for additional programming and expanded hours, but are reliant on donations and volunteers to provide them.

The center currently serves about 680 seniors and White said that number is always growing. The five paid, part-time staff members rely heavily on donations and a team of nearly 60 volunteers.

Over 70 seniors came to the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center's first luncheon at the new facility at 3525 Rt. 34 on Oct. 18 2022. (David Petesch)

White said community support has been great and their programs are growing consistently. She also commended her staff for their hard work and dedication to the center.

The center is currently open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. White said they plan to extend those hours as soon as they can afford to do so.

White said they have plenty of space to expand as their daily programming uses just a fraction of the facility’s rooms, though they do use the former police captain’s office for bridge and the former evidence storage room as a library.

For a full list of programs visit the OSCC website.

The center still needs an elevator, but a recent donation of $5,000 from the village of Oswego afforded the center several ADA improvements including a ramp at the rear entrance allowing access from the parking lot.

White said one of the community’s favorite programs they ran at their previous location was woodworking, and OSCC has plans to reinstate the program by turning one of the new facility’s garage bays into a woodworking studio.

White said they are always accepting donations, but they are especially in need of volunteers and in-kind donations.

White said they need an electrician, carpet cleaner, carpenter, window washer, painter, concrete contractor and landscaper. All must be insured. Those interested in donating their time can apply online or contact volunteer@oswegoseniorcenter.org.