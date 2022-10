A 16-year-old Oswego resident and a 35-year-old Montgomery resident were injured in a two vehicle crash at 7:01 a.m Oct. 24 on Wolf’s Crossing Road at Secretariat Lane in Oswego, according to village police.

In a statement, police said the crash occurred when the 16-year-old’s vehicle struck the vehicle driven by the Montgomery resident.

Both drivers were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries.

Also, both vehicles were towed from the scene, police said.