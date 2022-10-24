Waubonsee Community College reports overall enrollment growth of nearly 9% for fall semester

Waubonsee Community College has experienced overall enrollment growth of nearly 9% for this fall 2022 semester.

Halfway through the semester, overall enrollment now stands at 9,069 students, which represents almost 1,000 additional students compared to a year ago, college officials said in a news release.

While there is over 2% growth in new credit degree-seeking students, the largest gains are in high school/dual credit students (+26%) and Adult Education students, with that program’s enrollment more than doubling (+113%).

“We’re excited to welcome more students this fall, many who are attending class on campus for the first time since the pandemic started,” said Waubonsee President Dr. Christine Sobek. “We’re proud of the accessible, equitable, and innovative education we provide, and we’re so happy to see more community residents take advantage of it at all ages and offering levels.”

Registration for Waubonsee’s spring semester begins Nov. 7. Visit waubonsee.edu/semester for more details.