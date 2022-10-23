October 23, 2022
Register now for Yorkville’s 2022 Flags of Valor program

American flags flutter in the breeze in Yorkville's Town Square Park for the 2021 Flags of Valor display. (Mark Foster)

The Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for the 2022 Flags of Valor program.

The Flags of Valor program honors veterans, service members, and first responders currently serving the country or memorializes those who are no longer with us.

For a $30 donation families will receive a commemorative tag and ribbon in honor or memory of a special veteran or veterans. In addition, an American flag will be placed in Yorkville’s Town Square Park beginning Nov. 1 through Veterans Day. All proceeds from the program benefit the Yorkville American Legion.

For more information or to register, visit yorkville.il.us/flagsofvalor or call 630-553-4357.