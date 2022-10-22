Firefighters extinguish blaze in roof at Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego

Oswego Fire Protection District firefighters extinguished a fire at Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego Friday evening, Oct. 21.

In a statement, the fire district said firefighters were summoned to the OSD 308 facility at 7:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fifth Street just north of Wolf’s Crossing Road.

“Upon arrival, initial fire companies found smoke in the building and smoke coming from the roof,” the fire district said.

After further investigation, firefighters discovered roofing material burning on the roof of the building.

Firefighters extended hose lines to the roof and quickly extinguished the blaze.

The building was unoccupied at the time and no firefighters were injured.

A damage estimate has not yet been determined, according to the fire district.

The fire district said they are investigating the cause of the fire along with the Oswego Police Department.