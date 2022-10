United Church of Sandwich, 512 E. Lions Road, will host its annual Rummage and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22.

Proceeds from the sale support United Women in Faith, via charitable outreach in Sandwich and surrounding communities, as well as through a worldwide network of mission-minded programs and agencies serving women, children and youth.

For information, call the church office at 815-786-9243.