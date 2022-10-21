Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 20: Yorkville, Newark volleyball win regular season finales

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Yorkville d. Romeoville 27-25, 19-25, 25-16
Charlee Young had 13 kills, 10 digs and three aces, Clare Knoll five kills, 13 assists and four digs and Gabi Mays five kills and three digs for the Foxes. Kayla Dudek added 19 assists and three aces, Carly Suddeth two kills and four blocks and Kaleigh Bryant three kills and two blocks for Yorkville (17-16, 4-7) in its regular season finale.
“The Foxes did a great job rebounding after the second set and playing with confidence in the third set to close out the match, and many athletes concluded the regular season with some of their best individual matches of the year.”
Newark d. Geneseo 25-9, 25-13
Kiara Wesseh had seven kills and five digs, Taylor Kruser 10 digs and Lauren Ulrich 11 assists for Newark (30-5).
La Salle-Peru d. Sandwich 25-18, 25-21
Alexis Sexton had 13 assists and 11 digs, Kaylin Herren four kills and Alana Stahl six kills, five service points and eight digs for Sandwich (12-22, 2-12) in its regular season finale. Claire Allen added three kills and three digs, Breanna Sexton 11 digs and five service points, Maddie Hill seven digs and Alyssa Broce eight digs and five service points.