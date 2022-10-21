Kendall County Board District 1 candidates have their say on local crime, infrastructure projects

Candidates for seats on the Kendall County Board from District 1 in the Nov. 8 general election voiced a range of opinions when asked in a Record Newspapers/Shaw Local questionnaire if they believe there is a crime problem in the county.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office provides police services to unincorporated areas of the county, including the Boulder Hill subdivision and its more than 8,000 residents, and also operates the county jail in Yorkville. The County Board is responsible for approving the sheriff’s office’s annual budget.

Candidates also responded to a survey question about the road and bridge projects they believe should be a priority in the county. (To view the candidates’ responses to the full questionnaire, visit here.)

Nine candidates are seeking election to five open seats in District 1, which includes the county’s six central and westernmost townships: Bristol, Kendall, Lisbon, Little Rock, Fox and Big Grove. Early voting in the election already is underway.

Here is how the candidates responded to the survey questions on crime and road and bridge projects:

Brian DeBolt (R)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Our local and county police departments do a great job. They can use more task force personal and resources to complete there tasks.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Number 1 is the Eldamain Road bridge project and road improvement. Then Route 47 from Yorkville to Sugar Grove and improvements to Ridge Road south to Interstate 80

Scott Gengler (R)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I believe that our sheriff’s office and the local authorities go above and beyond to keep our county and communities a safe place for families to live and raise their kids. I am a proud supporter of all law enforcement, especially in our county.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

In District 1, I would like to see the widening of State Route 47 from Caton Farm Road, south of Yorkville, all the way to Sugar Grove, north of Kendall County. The aforementioned improvement will then improve the intersection at Galena Road (a county highway) and State Route 47. I would like to see the curve on Cannonball Trail flattened so that it is less dangerous. I would also like to see the intersection of Cannonball Trail and Galena Road improved, as well. It is also exciting to see the progress of the Eldamain Road bridge and I look to see the completion of the bridge by the end of 2022.

Malanda Griffin (D)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Overall, Kendall County does not have a major crime problem based on the data from Kendal County Sheriff’s Office. However, some of the crime issues within Kendall County are property theft, driving intoxicated, and assault. To reduce crime, we need to uplift all citizens of Kendall County and provide additional social services.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Local civil engineering projects that are a priority include Route 47 and Galena Road expansion and coordination of light signals corresponding correctly.

Audra Hendrix (D)

Did not return a questionnaire.

Marta Keane (D)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

We are fortunate that most of our crime is minor, but we need to be able to address the occasional serious crime. Staffing to address thefts and illegal uses of property that disturb neighborhoods seems to be adequate.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Wolf’s Crossing is a heavily used road, as is Orchard. Both need state and federal funds for upgrades.

Todd Milliron (Kendall County Party)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I feel safe in Kendall County. We raised our three children here in Kendall County, and our local school system did a great job preparing them for the outside world. All three are now thriving. If all of us who have children take our parenting responsibilities seriously, lead by example, live by the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule, most children absorb those values. My thinking is if we did a good job as a parent, the sky is the limit for that individual. It is my opinion that most of the crime in our county is related to individuals addicted to drugs and making irrational/intoxicated drug related decisions. My motto is, “If you see something, say something” and the sooner the better. Then there can be an intervention and we can get those individuals back on a path to being a productive citizen.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Wolf’s Crossing Road and Collins Road Extension In Oswego Township, that part of the county has some traffic bottlenecks and it will get the needed funding for more road capacity and make it safer to drive these two heavily use roads.

Jason Peterson (R)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I think the Kendall County Sheriff’s [Office] does a commendable job keeping our community safe. We’d like to make sure they have the resources they need to do their job safely (physically, mentally). We also need to make sure they are not overworked/over-stressed.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Work with [the Illinois Department of Transportation] on Route 47 from Yorkville to Sugar Grove project, this should be set as a high priority. I’ve fielded many concerns from area residents about the poor conditions and backed up traffic, etc. Also, continue to push the Eldamain extension bridge to completion.

Ruben Rodriguez (R)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Overall, the crime rate in Kendall County is low. There are a few troubled areas in Kendall County, but the sheriff department provides extra patrols in these areas. In the meantime, I know that they get involved with the community as much as possible via community policing. This is key in creating a trusting partnerships with the community. Whenever something positive happens in these areas it is broadcasted on social media and on the Kendall County Sheriff’s mobile app. This proactive approach needs to continue and grow.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

One of biggest priorities was the Eldamain Bridge project and it’s close to coming to fruition. It’s expected to open to traffic by the end of the year (2022). The concept of the bridge started in the 1990s and many hardworking people since then have helped with getting it finalized. As for local road projects, I feel that Route 47 is the next highest priority for Kendall County. It needs to be four lanes from Morris to Yorkville to Sugar Grove. There are three sections left to complete. In addition, we need to push for more north-south corridors like Eldamain Road, such as completing the Collins Road Extension and the Wikaduke Trail in eastern Kendall County. I believe that it would bring big industries to our county to help with our tax base.

Seth Wormley (R)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I am proud to call Kendall County home. I believe this is a safe place to live and will continue to support our police and sheriff’s department. Crime is in every community, big and small, and it’s important to support our police.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Eldamain Road Bridge.