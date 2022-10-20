Sandwich man dies when vehicle leaves roadway, hits utility pole near Plano

A Sandwich man died Wednesday evening, Oct. 19, when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway near Plano and struck a utility pole, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said Jeffrey A. Thompson, 52, was driving northbound at 7:41 p.m. on Creek Road near the intersection of Frazier Road in unincorporated Little Rock Township when the crash occurred.

The sheriff’s office said Thompson was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The sheriff’s office said they and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash with the assistance of the Plano Police Department and the Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District.