Oswego police reports / Oct. 20, 2022

Information in the Oct. 20, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 5:16 p.m. Oct. 17 on Minkler Road at Route 71. Police said an older model vehicle, possibly a 2013-2015 light blue Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by a male, sideswiped a yellow Ford F250.

Motorist ticketed

Oswego police ticketed Michael W. Piereth, 62, of the 500 block of Northgate Circle, Oswego, at 8:19 p.m. Oct. 17 for failure to notify authorities after the vehicle he was driving struck an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the Meijer store on Douglas Road.

Home repair fraud under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of home repair fraud they took at 11:08 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 500 block of Waubonsie Circle.

$3,500 taken from home

Oswego police are investigating the theft of $3,500 in cash from a residence in the 400 block of Bower Lane. Police were notified of the theft at 3:57 p.m. Oct. 16.

Theft via app reported

Oswego police are investigating the theft of $700 in a cash app transaction. Police said they were notified of the theft at 5:57 p.m. Oct. 16.

Truck reported stolen on Roth Road

Oswego police took a report at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 of a truck being stolen from a lot in the 2100 block of Roth Road. Police said they are investigating.

Trailer stolen

Oswego police took a report of a trailer theft at 6:37 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 400 block of Treasure Drive. Police said the trailer was stolen between 11:48 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. Oct. 12.

Vehicle reported burglarized

Multiple items were reported stolen from a vehicle at 2:56 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 0-100 block of Waterbury Circle, according to Oswego police. Police said the victim declined to have the matter investigated further.

DUI arrest

Oswego police arrested Cyrus R. Hedblade, 25, no address given, at 2:33 a.m., Oct. 15, in the 1200 block of Douglas Road in the village on charges of driving under the influence and hit and run. Police said Hedblade was taken for processing at the police station and later released after posting bond.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Augstine Amagwula, 45, of the 200 block of Springbrook Trail, Oswego, at 10:05 p.m., Oct. 14, at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Amagwula was transported to the county jail for processing.

Arrested on obstruction charge

Oswego police arrested Alex Arredondo, 34, of the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard, at 11:43 p.m., Oct. 14, on a charge of obstructing identification on Chicago Road at Route 71. Police said Arredondo was transported to the police station for processing and later released on recognizance.

One injured in Route 31 crash

Oswego police responded to a two vehicle crash at 6:42 a.m., Oct. 14, on Route 31 at Century Drive. Police said one of the drivers involved, a 56-year-old woman, was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries while the other motorist, a 54-year-old woman, signed a medical release form at the scene.