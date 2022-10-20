Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Oct. 20, 2022

Information in the Oct. 20, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Private sexual images reported disseminated

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of the nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images that they took at 4:38 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 0-99 block of Quincy Lane in Bristol Township.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 17 in the area of Oakbrook Road and Millhurst Road in Fox Township.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 7:31 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 0-99 block of Shermead Road in Boulder Hill.

Arrest warrant, weapons charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christian Meza, 20, of the 5300 block of Half Round Road, Oswego Township, at 11:19 p.m. Oct. 17 while investigating a report of suspicious circumstances at his residence. The sheriff’s office said Meza was taken into custody on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Meza also was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a misdemeanor. He was transported to the county jail in Yorkville, where he was later released after posting bond.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Micha Johnson, 18, of the 1400 block of Farrington Lane, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 11 a.m. Oct.16 in the area of Fernwood Road and Greenbriar Road in Boulder Hill

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an identity theft they took at 4:08 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 0-99 block of Whitney Way in Boulder Hill.

Hit-and-run crash

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 16 in the area of Walker Road near Route 71 in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Boulder Hill theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 0-99 block of Barclay Court in Boulder Hill.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 5:59 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 0-99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.

Harassment under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment via electronic communication they took at 9:12 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 100 block of Rickard Drive in Bristol Township.

ID theft report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 2:56 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 0-99 block of Scarsdale Road Boulder Hill.

DUI charges after rollover crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael R. Sammons, 35, of the 400 block of North Lake Street, Aurora, on a charge of driving under the influence after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a rollover crash at 7:49 p.m. Oct. 15 on Millhurst Road near Whitfield Road in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said Sammons was transported to the county jail for processing.

Fire under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible arson fire in the 0-99 block of Marnel Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured in the fire, which they responded to at 12:31 p.m. Oct. 13.

Intimidation under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of intimidation they took at 8:01 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 5000 block of Old Reserve Road in Oswego Township.

Obstruction charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Marquette A. Sanchez, 28, of the 1600 bock of Felten Road, Aurora, on a charge of obstructing a peace officer after deputies stopped a vehicle he was a passenger in at 11:51 p.m. Oct. 13 near Roulock Road and Pembrooke Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Sanchez was transported to the county jail for processing.

Disorderly conduct under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of disorderly conduct they took at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Drive in Bristol Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 5:37 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 200 block of North Johnson Street in Big Grove Township.

Harassment report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment via electronic communications that they took at 8:56 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested John S. Harris, 35, of the 1200 block of Marketplace Drive, Yorkville, at 10:41 p.m. Oct. 12 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Harris was transported to the sheriff’s office for processing.

Speeding 74 mph in 45 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies cited Jeffrey Garofalo, 28, of the 600 block of Donna Avenue, for speeding 74 mph in a 45 mph zone at 11:02 p.m. Oct. 12 on Route 34 near O’Brien Way in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Garofalo was issued a recognizance bond and released.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an identity theft that they took at 3:36 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 0-99 block of Old Post Road in Boulder Hill.

Domestic battery report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 11:31 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 200 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.