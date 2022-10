The annual Gertrude Rompf Veterans Day Dinner will be Nov. 11, at Fox Valley Community Services, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich.

Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.

Dinner is open to all Sandwich VFW and Sandwich American Legion members and their spouses along with all U.S. military veterans and their spouses residing in the Sandwich voting area.

Reservations are required. RSVP no later than Nov. 5 by calling Sally at 815-791-3435 or Ginger at 815-786-8152.