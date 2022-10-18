Sandwich City Council votes unanimously to hire city’s first administrator

The Sandwich City Council voted unanimously Monday, Oct. 17, to hire Geoff Penman as the city’s first full-time administrator.

Penman is already very familiar with the community, having grown up in Sandwich. He graduated from Sandwich High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in parks, recreation and leisure studies from the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

After college, Penman returned to Sandwich and worked as recreation director at the Sandwich Park District from 1993 to 1997.

Since moving away 25 years ago, Penman has worked for park districts all over Illinois, most recently serving as director of parks and planning for the Downers Grove Park District.

The council held a closed session to conduct one final interview with Penman before voting to hire him to the new position.

Penman will earn an annual salary of $100,000 with benefits. He will also have use of a city vehicle when needed.

Alderman Fred Kreinbrink welcomed Penman to the council during his report at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting and said he was very pleased with his 30, 60 and 90-day plans for city government.

“Welcome, Geoff. I’m looking forward to the future that you’re going to help lead, bringing Sandwich to the front end,” Kreinbrink said. “Typically we tend to be the followers and now we’re actually the leaders in this.”