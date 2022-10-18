Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 17: Parkview Christian volleyball wins three-setter over Calumet Christian

Parkview Christian d. Calumet Christian 25-23, 23-25, 25-17
Parkview Christian hosted Calumet Christian for its annual Dig Pink event on Monday, with the Falcons (28-4) prevailing 25-23, 23-25, 25-17. Parkview Christian returns to action on Tuesday for the senior night when the Falcons host Christian Life.
Yorkville (Saturday’s result)
Yorkville went 1-1 on the second day of the Plainfield Blocktober Tournament on Saturday, defeating East Aurora in the first match of the day (25-12, 25-21) and losing to Plainfield East to finish out the tournament (16-25, 25-22, 15-12). Charlee Young had nine kills and 11 digs, Clare Knoll five kills, 11 assists and eight digs and Kaleigh Bryant five kills and five blocks for the Foxes (15-16).