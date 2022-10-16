October 16, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Yorkville Knights, food pantry planning Oct. 25 barbecue fundraiser

By Shaw Local News Network
Grilled meat

Grilled meat

The Yorkville Knights of Columbus and the Kendall County Community Food Pantry will hold a 5Bs barbecue fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct 25.

The drive-thru event will be at the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, 208 Beaver St. in Yorkville.

Tickets are $16 for a two-pork chop dinner, a half-chicken dinner, or a combo pork chop and quarter chicken dinner. Kids meals are $7 and include a hot dog and sides.

Tickets are available from any Knights member, at the Kendall County Community Food Pantry or by calling 773-505-0266.