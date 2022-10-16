Yorkville Knights, food pantry planning Oct. 25 barbecue fundraiser

The Yorkville Knights of Columbus and the Kendall County Community Food Pantry will hold a 5Bs barbecue fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct 25.

The drive-thru event will be at the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, 208 Beaver St. in Yorkville.

Tickets are $16 for a two-pork chop dinner, a half-chicken dinner, or a combo pork chop and quarter chicken dinner. Kids meals are $7 and include a hot dog and sides.

Tickets are available from any Knights member, at the Kendall County Community Food Pantry or by calling 773-505-0266.