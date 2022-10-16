Trunk or Treat at UMC of Plano Oct. 30

Children are invited to participate in Trunk or Treat sponsored by St. Mary’s Catholic Church and United Methodist Church of Plano.

This event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Plano UMC parking lot, 219 N. Hale St., Plano. Children will go from car trunk to car trunk collecting goodies from friendly ghosts, good witches and pumpkins. Children and those passing out goodies may be in costume. There will be games, refreshments, a photo booth, trunk contest and more.

Participants are encouraged to bring canned goods or paper products for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

It’s not too late to provide a trunk for the trunk or treat. Decorate it in Halloween fashion and provide candy or novelty toys for the children. Arrive at the United Methodist Church parking lot by 12:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

For information call the Plano UMC church office at 630-552-3700 or Linda at 630-552-3828.