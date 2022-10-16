Polar Star Lodge’s Taste of Norway coming to Montgomery Nov. 6

Polar Star Sons of Norway Lodge 5-472 will hold their annual “Taste of Norway” Høstfest (Fall Festival) beginnig at noon on Sunday, Nov. 6 at St Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave. in Montgomery

Come and enjoy traditional Norwegian food including; smørbrød (open faced sandwiches), kaker (cakes), lefse, småkaker (cookies), and other speciality desserts. Shop the Norwegian market and experience Norwegian music and craft demonstrations . Entry to the festival is free and food tickets will be sold at the event with all proceeds used for on-going lodge culture events.

For more information about this event, contact Polar Star Culture Director Barb Johnson at 630-553-7389 or Barbjjohnsonb@aol.com.