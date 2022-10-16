Oswego firefighters douse house fire; one injured and taken to hospital

One person was injured in a fire in an Oswego home early Saturday morning, Oct. 15, according to the Oswego Fire Protection District.

In a statement, the fire district said the injured person was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters were summoned to the blaze at 5:26 a.m. in a home in the 100 block of Bluegrass Parkway on the village’s east side.

“The first arriving fire companies were on scene in approximately five minutes, and promptly located the fire and extinguished it,” the statement reads.

Fire district officials described the damage to the home as minimal and said it remains habitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimated dollar amount of damage have yet to be determined, fire district officials said.