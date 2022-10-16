Open Roads ABATE announces summer book run winners

Open Roads ABATE of IL Chapter sponsored a summer book run which included 60 businesses located from Route 47 to the Mississippi River and I-80 to the Wisconsin state line. The object of the book run was for participants to travel to the businesses to get their book stamped and then attend the post party where the winners were drawn.

Pictured are the participants who collected stamps from all 60 businesses in the book including Diana Rebechini, Nickie Warmac, Tracey Supan, Dan Kleckner, Frank Beierlotzer, Frank Lorang, Mitch Busch, Cliff Oleson, Linda Oleson and Fred Chaffer. Not pictured: Dan Kazmer. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE of IL)

Over 300 people bought books. Eleven were presented patches for collecting stamps from every business in the book including Diana Rebechini, Nickie Warmac, Tracey Supan, Dan Kleckner, Frank Beierlotzer, Frank Lorang, Mitch Busch, Cliff Oleson, Linda Oleson, Fred Chaffer and Dan Kazmer. Cash prizes were awarded to Tracey Supan, first place, $700; Michael Guiliano, second place, $500; and Nickie Warmac, third place, $300. A marble game was won by Ralph Gearson.

All participants received a raffle prize due to the generosity of businesses in the book.

Approximately $1,500 will be used for Safety and Ed programming.

Due to this year’s success, there will be a 2023 summer book. For more information, call Linda at 630-552-3828.