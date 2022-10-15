October 15, 2022
August 2022 Kendall County Building Permits

August 2022 building permits issued

By Shaw Local News Network

Aug. 1, accessory building, Gregory Briney, 67 W. Larkspur Lane, Bristol

Aug. 3, addition, Gina Loncala, 15 NaAuSay Court, Oswego

Aug. 2, Commercial-B Zone, Kendall County Forest Preserve District, 6350 A Minkler Road, Yorkville

Aug. 1, deck, Eugene and Angela Amwoza, 303 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery

Aug. 1, patio, Leocadia and Josue Ortega, 144 Circle Drive W, Montgomery

Aug. 1, solar, David Lopez, 103 Braeburn Drive, Montgomery

Aug. 1, solar, William and Priscilla Crist, 13345 Hale Road, Plano

Aug. 1, solar, Ausra Simmert, 8345 Old Ridge Road, Plainfield

Aug. 10, accessory building, Robert Nolte, 153 E. Rickard Drive, Oswego

Aug. 4, farm building, Kimberly Treme, 13272 Whitewillow Road, Newark

Aug. 5, swimming pool, John and Heather Minelli, 9253 Chatham Place, Newark

Aug. 4, solar, Sergiu and Timofei Bulmaga and Elena Brumaga, 4747 Waakeesha Drive, Oswego

Aug. 10, solar, Linda Buzay, 12378 Andrew St. Plano

Aug. 5, solar, Carolina Deboer Salinas, 6168 Route 34, Oswego

Aug. 16, house, Lee and Jody Martinez, 5530 Jennifer Court, Yorkville

Aug. 12, garage, Brian and Carol Blalock, 1937 Winchester Court, Oswego

Aug. 15, accessory building, Michael and Mary Meyer, 124 W. Timbercreek Drive, Yorkville

Aug. 12, swimming pool, Alan Barnal, 9 Creve Court, Montgomery

Aug. 17, driveway, Brett Delay and Thomas Kearbey, 39 E. Pleasantview Drive, Oswego

Aug. 12, solar, Scott Holdridge, 806 Route 25, Oswego

Aug. 12, solar, Jose and Rosa Montejano, 25 Wyndham Drive, Montgomery

Aug. 18, house, Quirino Aguilera, 2275 Holt Road, Minooka

Aug. 23, garage, Todd and Christine Bank, 127 Highview Drive, Yorkville

Aug. 18, accessory building, John Schramer, 22 Forest Court, Oswego

Aug. 22, accessory building, Paul and Mary Borneman, 224 Georgeanna Street, Yorkville

Aug. 30, house, Jarod and Cortine Ackerman, 114 Country Road, Yorkville

Aug. 30, accessory building, Joseph and Jessica Ziegler, 6018 Audrey Ave., Yorkville

Aug. 26, addition, Anthony Edward Riedy Liv Trust, 607 Wacker Drive, Yorkville

Aug. 26, remodel, Chad and Elizabeth Crosley, 5906 Southfield Lane, Oswego

Aug. 29, remodel, Branndon and Elizabeth Elsbree, 27 Royce Drive, Oswego

Aug. 30, deck, Timothy and Donna Engel, 16094 S. Stonewall Drive, Newark

Aug. 25, deck, Christopher and Jennifer Cetnar, 3202 Stewart Road, Oswego

Aug. 29, solar, John and Janet Strukel, 12811 Schaefer Road, Plano

Aug. 29, solar, Flor Maria Ambriz, 6725 Route 71, Yorkville

Aug. 30, solar, Edward Lichter, 6626 Sundown Lane, Yorkville