FVCS 50th Anniversary Gala planned for Nov. 5

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Fox Valley Community Services (FVCS) at the annual Gala and Auction beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich.

Tickets are available now. Tables of 10 are available at a discount. The $60 ticket includes a gourmet dinner by My Chef Catering, entertainment and live and silent auctions. A cash bar will be available.

A special advance thank you goes out to all of FVCS annual sponsors, Gala sponsors and community donors.

Donation opportunities are still available. All proceeds help to support DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, and LaSalle County seniors through the services and programs at the Fox Valley Community Center, Adult Day Service and Home Services.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Fox Valley Community Center at 815-786-9404.