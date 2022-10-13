Yorkville survey, open house targets city’s older residents

YORKVILLE – How well does Yorkville support its older residents and help them age in their own homes?

That’s the question Yorkville city leaders are asking residents as they work to improve services and communications for seniors, whatever their needs may be.

“We’re looking to find the gaps in knowledge and services to allow our residents to age in place,” said Yorkville Community Development Director Kristi Barksdale-Noble.

As part of that effort, the city is hosting a “Lifecycle Living” open house from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road. Snacks and beverages will be available.

Residents may attend in person or through a virtual connection link to be found on the city of Yorkville website.

Barksdale-Noble also is encouraging residents to take a 12-question survey on the city website. The survey findings will be announced at the end of the year and will help the city formulate a comprehensive plan to better serve the senior community, she said.

The survey does not require residents to give their names and is designed to gauge how well their current housing meets their needs and if they will be able to remain in their homes and the community.

Residents are asked to provide a range for their age and how long they have lived in Yorkville.

The survey further asks what type of home they live in, whether it is a single-family home, townhome, duplex, apartment or group home, and if their current home meets their needs.

Residents also are asked if they believe they will be able to remain in their homes and if they move how their next type of housing would be different.

There are questions relating to personal mobility and the accessibility of public spaces including parks and public buildings.

Also, the survey seeks to learn if residents know where to get information about social services and if they currently avail themselves of services designed to help the community’s senior population.

The survey further seeks to discover where residents get general information about Yorkville’s services, programs and events.

The city has engaged consultant Brad Winick of Chicago analyze the findings of the survey and open house and to make recommendations, Barksdale-Noble said.