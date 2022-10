A 22-year-old Sandwich man was injured in a motor vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12, south of Plano.

In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District paramedics responded to the crash at 2:45 p.m. on Millhurst Road near Whitfield Road in unincorporated Fox Township.

The sheriff’s office said paramedics transported the Sandwich man to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.