October 13, 2022
Shaw Local
Plano police reports / Oct. 13, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Information in the Police Reports Oct. 13, 2022 is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Arrest in domestic incident

Plano police arrested Joseph R. Michaelsen, 59, of the 3400 block of Hoffman Street, Plano, at 9:13 p.m. Oct. 6 at his residence on charges of domestic battery including great bodily harm, aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer and resisting arrest. Police said Michaelsen was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond call.

Cited for license violation

Plano police ticketed Calendario Gonzalez-Lopez, 42, of the 200 block of North Cook Street, Plano, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 2:23 a.m. Oct. 7 on East Lee Street at North East Street. Police said Gonzalez-Lopez was cited for driving on a revoked license.