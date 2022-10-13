Plano police reports / Oct. 13, 2022

Information in the Police Reports Oct. 13, 2022 is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Arrest in domestic incident

Plano police arrested Joseph R. Michaelsen, 59, of the 3400 block of Hoffman Street, Plano, at 9:13 p.m. Oct. 6 at his residence on charges of domestic battery including great bodily harm, aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer and resisting arrest. Police said Michaelsen was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond call.

Cited for license violation

Plano police ticketed Calendario Gonzalez-Lopez, 42, of the 200 block of North Cook Street, Plano, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 2:23 a.m. Oct. 7 on East Lee Street at North East Street. Police said Gonzalez-Lopez was cited for driving on a revoked license.