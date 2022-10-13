Oswego police reports / Oct. 13, 2022

Information in Oct. 13, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Keisha A. Earl, 48, of the 100 block of Willowwood Drive, Oswego, at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 on charges of domestic battery. Police said Earl was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending court proceeding.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Jason J. Pewett, 39, of the 600 block of Manhattan Circle, Oswego, at 8:56 p.m. Oct. 9 on charges of domestic battery. Police said Pewett was transported to the county jail pending court proceedings.

Wallet reported stolen

Oswego police are investigating a report of a wallet being stolen at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at a grocery store on Route 30 at Douglas Road in the village.

Purse stolen

Oswego police are investigating a report of a purse being stolen from an unlocked car that was parked Oct. 8 in the 100 block of Orchard Drive.

Alcohol arrest at OHS

Oswego police arrested a 17-year-old female juvenile Oct. 8 at Oswego High School on a charge of underage consumption of alcohol. Police said the juvenile was booked and then later released to parents.

Juvenile driver cited

Oswego police ticketed a male juvenile driver with driving on a suspended license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 12:09 a.m. Oct. 6 at Saugatuck and Sonora roads in Boulder Hill.

Driving while license revoked

Oswego police ticketed Shantella D. Parker, 24, of the 0-10 block of Lombardy Lane, Oswego, with driving on a revoked license after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 8:17 p.m. Oct. 7 on Route 34 at Chesterfield Drive.