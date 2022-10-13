Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Oct. 13, 2022

Information in the Oct. 13, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 3:36 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 0-99 block of Old Post Road in Boulder Hill.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a domestic battery report they took at 11:31 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Disorderly conduct incident investigated

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a disorderly conduct incident they received at 1:47 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 0-100 block of Yorkville Road in Bristol.

Property damage, burglary to vehicle reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property they took at 1:59 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 0-99 block of Pembrooke road in Boulder Hill.

Property damage under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 2:27 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 0-99 block of Surrey Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Serrina B. Ortiz, 25, of the 900 block of Claim Street, Aurora, on a Naperville police warrant at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 300 block of Douglas Road in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said the warrant for Ortiz had been issued for a charge of possession of a control substance. Ortiz was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Weapons charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Martinez, 28, of the 0-99 block of Chatham Place, Boulder Hill, while conducting a traffic stop on Douglas Road near Long Beach Road in Boulder Hill at 10:55 p.m. Oct. 9. The sheriff’s office said Martinez was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Martinez was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Monika Lefanowicz, 42, of the 200 block of Devoe Drive in Oswego at 4:47 a.m. Oct. 10 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence. The sheriff’s office said Lefanowicz was transported to the sheriff’s office for processing.

Motorist cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Saniece Harris, 20, of the 3100 block of Whirlaway Lane, Montgomery, with speeding 26-35 mph over the posted speed limit after stopping Harris’ vehicle at 4:37 a.m. Oct. 8 on Route 47 and Chicago Road in Lisbon Township. The sheriff’s office said Harris was released on a recognizance bond pending court proceedings.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s police ticketed Kyle D. Vaughn, 30, of the 1000 block of Stoneridge Circle, Yorkville, for driving on a revoked license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 7:09 p.m. Oct. 8 in the area of East Schoolhouse Road and Crook Creek Drive in Yorkville for an equipment violation.

Motorist flees police in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident involving a motorist who fled and eluded deputies at 7:35 p.m. Oct. 8 on Pembrooke and Surrey roads in Boulder Hill.

Weapons charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Yiovani Gonzalez, 22, of the 200 block of Fifth Street, Aurora, on a charge of unauthorized use of a weapon while conducting a traffic stop at 12:26 a.m. Oct. 9 near the intersection of Boulder Hill Pass and Briarcliff Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Gonzalez was transported to the county jail for processing.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 1:09 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 6000 block of Oakbrook Road in Fox Township.

Domestic battery charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicholas Stadler, 32, of the 0-99 block of Chatham Place, Boulder Hill, at 4:24 p.m. Oct. 7 at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. Stadler was transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Isaac Ramirez, 21, of the 3000 block of Route 71, Sheridan, during a traffic stop at 10:57 p.m. Oct. 7 in the area of Route 34 and Countryside Parkway in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Ramirez was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence. Ramirez was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nataneal Juarez, 31, of the 100 block of Beauwick Drive, Boulder Hill, on a charge of driving under the influence after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:56 p.m. Oct. 7 on Fernwood Road near Briarcliff Road in Boulder Hill. Juarez was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest following noise complaint

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alejandro Sanchez, 31, of the 100 block of Tealwood Road, Boulder Hill, while responding to a report of a noise complaint at 12:09 a.m. Oct. 8 near the 100 block of Tealwood Road. The sheriff’s office said Sanchez was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Theft report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a theft at 8:31 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 11000 block of Lisbon Road in Fox Township.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash they took at 12:52 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 2000 block of Route 52 in Seward Township.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an ID theft report they took at 4:11 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of Whitetail Ridge Parkway in NaAuSay Township.

Protection order violation reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of an order of protection they took at 9:28 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 8000 block of Route 34.

DUI arrest after crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Omar Magana, 25, of the 2000 block of Hartfield Drive, Montgomery, on a charge of DUI after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 12:26 Oct. 6 in the area of Route 71 and Johnson Road. The sheriff’s office said Magana was transported to the county jail for booking.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 2:08 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 20th block of East River Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a domestic battery report they took at 10:42 a.m. Oct. 4 in the 1100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery they took at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 4 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill.

Suspect arrested on child porn warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bruce Bennett, 70, of the 1700 block of Route 30, Oswego Township, at 9:53 p.m. Oct. 4 at his residence. The sheriff’s office said Bennett was wanted on an Aurora police warrant on a charge of child pornography. Bennett was transported to the county jail for processing.

Speeding

Sheriff’s deputies cited Reggie Hooper, 42, of the 500 block of Colchester Drive, Oswego, for speeding 26-35 mph over the posted speed limit after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 10:21 p.m. Oct. 4 on Orchard Road and Route 34 in Bristol Township.

Trespass, property damage, harassment under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and harassment via electronic communication they took at 1:11 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 0-99 block of East River Road in Oswego Township.