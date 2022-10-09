October 09, 2022
Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ seeks donations for upcoming rummage sale

By Shaw Local News Network
Regina Moe, Gayle Jacobs and June Davis will be working at the Collectibles and Jewelry booth at the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ rummage and bake sale on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. (photo provided by Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ )

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will host its Fall Rummage and Bake Sale on Oct. 14 and 15.

Donations of clean, usable items in good condition will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11 at the church.

Items not accepted for donation include large furniture, electronics, infant car and/or booster seats, mattresses and cribs. A donation form is available for tax purposes.

Sale times are from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Kendall County area.

The church is at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville, 2 blocks west of Route 47 and two blocks north of Route 34 in Yorkville.

For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.